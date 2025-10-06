- Fix a bug where Ludwig van Beethoven fails to boost Cologne Cathedral
- Fix a bug where Level Boost great people can be selected in Zugspitze (since it does not work with Level Boost great people)
- Move the vote button on the left side of United Nations. Fix the layout overflow when side panel is less than 450px
- Move the default level settings above the tutorial settings in Gameplay Options.
- Fix a bug where Wonder Completed popup hides the Choose Great People popup
- Reimplement the select of Swiss Bank so that it works on macOS
Patch 0.26.1: Bugfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2181941
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2181942
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2181943
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update