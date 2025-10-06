 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266977 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix a bug where Ludwig van Beethoven fails to boost Cologne Cathedral
  • Fix a bug where Level Boost great people can be selected in Zugspitze (since it does not work with Level Boost great people)
  • Move the vote button on the left side of United Nations. Fix the layout overflow when side panel is less than 450px
  • Move the default level settings above the tutorial settings in Gameplay Options.
  • Fix a bug where Wonder Completed popup hides the Choose Great People popup
  • Reimplement the select of Swiss Bank so that it works on macOS

