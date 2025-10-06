🛠️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue caused by Synergy.
Battle Matriarch: Fixed a bug where she did not gain Excellence Rate from her passive skill.
⚙️ System Updates:
Added Gem Fragment as a new resource obtained by selling magic gems. Selling a magic gem grants 1–3 Gem Fragments at random.
Added Magic Gem crafting. Requires 5 Gem Fragments to craft Ruby / Jade / Sapphire gems.
⚔️ General Updates:
Using Group Attack will now cause conjured units to attack the selected target if it is within their attack range or the range of the owning tower.
