6 October 2025 Build 20266937 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:26:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue caused by Synergy.

  • Battle Matriarch: Fixed a bug where she did not gain Excellence Rate from her passive skill.

⚙️ System Updates:

  • Added Gem Fragment as a new resource obtained by selling magic gems. Selling a magic gem grants 1–3 Gem Fragments at random.

  • Added Magic Gem crafting. Requires 5 Gem Fragments to craft Ruby / Jade / Sapphire gems.

⚔️ General Updates:

  • Using Group Attack will now cause conjured units to attack the selected target if it is within their attack range or the range of the owning tower.

