1 A new background image has been added to the plot UI interface.
2 Clearance hints for existing levels have been supplemented. This means that even if players skip the plot dialogues, they can still learn about the clearance requirements for each level by checking the "Clearance Hints".
（0.1.6） 2025/10/6
Update notes via Steam Community
