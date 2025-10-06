 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266924 Edited 6 October 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1 A new background image has been added to the plot UI interface.
2 Clearance hints for existing levels have been supplemented. This means that even if players skip the plot dialogues, they can still learn about the clearance requirements for each level by checking the "Clearance Hints".

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3171341
