For this early October patch, we have included a number of balance changes and fixes. There also are a couple of minor game client improvements and fixes.
Client
Security
The game client has been rebuilt with the newest version of Unity to address the CVE-2025-59489 vulnerability as detailed on the Unity website. Please note that there have been no evidence of this vulnerability being exploited in Pox Nora or any other Unity-based game.
Rune Manager
Fixed an issue in which the Rune Manager would not correctly add or remove runes from a battlegroup with the A/X button
Fixed an issue that could prevent moving between the collection and the battlegroup with the right joystick if all items were deselected (i.e., from pressing on the screen on a handheld pc like a steam deck or rog ally)
In-Game UI
Conditions now show as stacks with a counter when a unit has multiple copies of the same condition/effect with the same duration.
Made some spacing adjustments to the lower HUD.
Maps
In the balance update, a new system was put in place to try to select different maps if it was the case that the players had just played on that map. This system has been adjusted to now only trigger if a player has already played on that map twice before in order to better maintain map rarities.
Removed Sundered Lands from ranked rotation.
Removed Shattered Peaks from ranked rotation.
Updated the locations of nora fonts on Lost City.
Updated the map configuration for Shores of Maljara.
Changed Shores of Maljara map rarity to EXOTIC.
Drums of War
Custom 2v2 games should now award Drums of War contribution points.
Balance Updates
The list of balance changes can be found on the Pox Nora website.
