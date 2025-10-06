Hi Everyone,



Fourth week, fourth update.



Of Lies and Rain stays at a solid 94% positive review score on Steam. We've passed the 50 reviews mark and got a "very positive", for the overwhelming positive score we'll need to wait to pass the 500 reviews mark, still way to go.



From the feedback we're receiving it seems like the dataworlds really split our players in 2 groups, some love them, some hate them. We did get similar feedback in our early playtests and that's why we made them optional for the most part, some of them are still mandatory, we'll address the datawrolds in the next update.



Also the holographic puzzles throughout the game may be overly reliant on movement skills, so we'll redesign them to focus more on engaging players puzzle solving capabilities.



Thanks to all Early Access players for helping shape this story-driven VR adventure we couldn't do it without you!

Update Log:

Gun Iron Sights

If you can't aim properly in a shooter well that's bad. We enhanced weapon ironsights for better aiming precision

Projectile traces

Added visible projectile traces for improved aim precision.

Fixed some hand interactions with objects

Resolved issues with grabbing and manipulating various in-game objects for smoother VR interactions.

Little fixes to environment

Some invisible walls fixed, Polished environmental details and eliminated problematic invisible walls to prevent clipping and navigation glitches.

Fixed a bug that would disable a cableway

Moved the savegame a bit earlier in the tower to avoid hitboxes overlap.

A huge thank you to all of you who bought the early access!!! Your support keeps us pushing forward! See you next week, final release is getting closer.



Best,

Castello Inc Team.