Introducing in-game Shop*



Daily offers include resources, Tech Points and Star Shards. The quantity is limited, but resets every 24 hours so you can progress faster.

PvP offers include resources and equipment that can be bought with Skulls, so you can make more use of them. The quantity will be reset every week and new items might be added too!

New offers will continue to be added, as we develop or improve features.

New hard currency & final Outpost mission reward: Star Shards

To support your progress, we added a new and more valuable currency: Star Shards. You can receive them as rewards for completing the last Outpost Mission (Kill NPC), or you can buy them in store.

Actual IAP (real money purchases) for Tech Points and Star Shards

You need just 2 more Tech Points to complete your research? Now you can do it without leaving the game, getting them the directly from the Shop.

Improvements for game graphics quality

Updated descriptions for some Tutorial & Outpost Missions, for a better connection with the game story.

Equipment balance updates, as we continue to implement your feedback and continuously tweak the experience.

Unity security patch



*Note: This feature is not available on the direct download builds from TIB2 website, they can be purchased directly only through the official platforms.

