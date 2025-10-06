 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266608
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

I hope you're all enjoying TOKOYO: The Tower of Perpetuity.
A patch has been released to prevent a security vulnerability in the game development engine "Unity".

Thank you very much for your continued support for the game!

Changed files in this update

