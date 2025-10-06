 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266446
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug related with summoning pet in multiplayer
* Ranger Balance: Decreased mana cost of Wild Strike
* Changed background colour of selected server in server list

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
