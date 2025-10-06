* Fixed bug related with summoning pet in multiplayer
* Ranger Balance: Decreased mana cost of Wild Strike
* Changed background colour of selected server in server list
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.6 Hotfix 🛠️
Update notes via Steam Community
