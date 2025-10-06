 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266284 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛝Slide redirection was forced so removed it. Player will have to manage orientation when entering slides.

👽Levitation changed under the hood, no more passing through walls and spider blocks issues!

📦Improved overall size of the demo 950MB -> 730MB
More compressions will follow in the next updates.

💦 Interactive water puddles added

🦆 Have fun!

Changed files in this update

