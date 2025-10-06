🛝Slide redirection was forced so removed it. Player will have to manage orientation when entering slides.
👽Levitation changed under the hood, no more passing through walls and spider blocks issues!
📦Improved overall size of the demo 950MB -> 730MB
More compressions will follow in the next updates.
💦 Interactive water puddles added
🦆 Have fun!
Demo Patch #3 | Interactive Ponds
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update