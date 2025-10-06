 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266270 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

L.O.S.T Update — Making the Game Better for You 💪

Hello survivors!

We’re listening to your feedback and constantly improving L.O.S.T to make your experience smoother and more exciting. This update focuses on important fixes and a new visual touch:

🔧 Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed issues with shooting mode and weapon firing.

  • Added a new healing effect when using a medkit.

  • Fixed display bugs with the ammo refill widgets.

Thank you for playing and supporting us — your feedback helps us make L.O.S.T better every day! 🙌

