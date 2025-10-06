L.O.S.T Update — Making the Game Better for You 💪
Hello survivors!
We’re listening to your feedback and constantly improving L.O.S.T to make your experience smoother and more exciting. This update focuses on important fixes and a new visual touch:
🔧 Fixes & Improvements:
Fixed issues with shooting mode and weapon firing.
Added a new healing effect when using a medkit.
Fixed display bugs with the ammo refill widgets.
Thank you for playing and supporting us — your feedback helps us make L.O.S.T better every day! 🙌
Changed files in this update