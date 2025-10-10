Hello Adventurers!
We're popping in to post some minor updates as we're working on some fixes for future stuff!
Here's a list of the minor updates which are mainly optimization and bug fixes:
Unity Engine Security Vulnerability
The unity engine had a security vulnerability which required developers to update and patch their games
Enemy optimization
Monster spawn sound effects were playing even if they were spawning out of the player's sight (from a far distance) - we've cleaned this up to cut down too many sounds being played at one time
Enemies now more accurately detect hazard positions and will be less likely to perish before you see them
Minor Fixes
Food cooked in the restaurant now spawns on the closest counter to the cooking tool
Objects/walls in dungeon that were using the wrong material when turning transparent are now using the right material
A new (invisible) headpiece attachment was created each time Pom wakes up in the bedroom
Slight optimization of pathfinding execution
Thanks for listening!
Love,
Battlebrew Productions (and Pom)
Changed files in this update