10 October 2025 Build 20266193 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

We're popping in to post some minor updates as we're working on some fixes for future stuff!

Here's a list of the minor updates which are mainly optimization and bug fixes:

Unity Engine Security Vulnerability

  • The unity engine had a security vulnerability which required developers to update and patch their games

Enemy optimization

  • Monster spawn sound effects were playing even if they were spawning out of the player's sight (from a far distance) - we've cleaned this up to cut down too many sounds being played at one time

  • Enemies now more accurately detect hazard positions and will be less likely to perish before you see them

Minor Fixes

  • Food cooked in the restaurant now spawns on the closest counter to the cooking tool

  • Objects/walls in dungeon that were using the wrong material when turning transparent are now using the right material

  • A new (invisible) headpiece attachment was created each time Pom wakes up in the bedroom

  • Slight optimization of pathfinding execution

Thanks for listening!

Love,

Battlebrew Productions (and Pom)

