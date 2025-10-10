Hello Adventurers!

We're popping in to post some minor updates as we're working on some fixes for future stuff!

Here's a list of the minor updates which are mainly optimization and bug fixes:

Unity Engine Security Vulnerability

The unity engine had a security vulnerability which required developers to update and patch their games

Enemy optimization

Monster spawn sound effects were playing even if they were spawning out of the player's sight (from a far distance) - we've cleaned this up to cut down too many sounds being played at one time

Enemies now more accurately detect hazard positions and will be less likely to perish before you see them

Minor Fixes

Food cooked in the restaurant now spawns on the closest counter to the cooking tool

Objects/walls in dungeon that were using the wrong material when turning transparent are now using the right material

A new (invisible) headpiece attachment was created each time Pom wakes up in the bedroom

Slight optimization of pathfinding execution

Thanks for listening!

Love,

Battlebrew Productions (and Pom)