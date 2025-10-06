A few polishing & QOL changes:
You can now lock the hotbar to prevent new items going in.
Click the lock icon in the inventory.
Keyboard & Mouse players can also click the icon directly on the hotbar while playing.
Will still allow stacking of items!
Sidenote: If you lock your hotbar, items purchased from the merchant will not go in to your bar. This is expected, but I feel some people may want to change this. But if I change it, then some people will say "why is this in my hotbar, I locked it!". So, Occam's Razor, it's less work to code in a special case for this, so it will stay as is.
If you hold down Shift (or the top button on controller) while purchasing from the merchant, you will insta-buy and can skip the confirmation popup.
Added gradients to all the night-time skyboxes.
Looks really cool and galaxy-like.
The Fort will now spread enemies around as it is attacked.
Wavedashing now creates little particles of the ground being kicked up whenever you properly wavedash.
Updated a tip to let players know they should try kiting enemies away from the fort from the direction they came.
Added 2 more main menu screen tips.
Fixed a known issue where players on controller couldn't navigate the Legacies selection menu up / down.
Fixed an issue where players would have a "Halberd of Double Dealing Character" & a bugged hotbar when loading back in to a multi-player game.
