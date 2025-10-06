 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20266172 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few polishing & QOL changes:

  • You can now lock the hotbar to prevent new items going in.

    • Click the lock icon in the inventory.

    • Keyboard & Mouse players can also click the icon directly on the hotbar while playing.

    • Will still allow stacking of items!

    • Sidenote: If you lock your hotbar, items purchased from the merchant will not go in to your bar. This is expected, but I feel some people may want to change this. But if I change it, then some people will say "why is this in my hotbar, I locked it!". So, Occam's Razor, it's less work to code in a special case for this, so it will stay as is.

  • If you hold down Shift (or the top button on controller) while purchasing from the merchant, you will insta-buy and can skip the confirmation popup.

  • Added gradients to all the night-time skyboxes.

    • Looks really cool and galaxy-like.

  • The Fort will now spread enemies around as it is attacked.

  • Wavedashing now creates little particles of the ground being kicked up whenever you properly wavedash.

  • Updated a tip to let players know they should try kiting enemies away from the fort from the direction they came.

  • Added 2 more main menu screen tips.

  • Fixed a known issue where players on controller couldn't navigate the Legacies selection menu up / down.

  • Fixed an issue where players would have a "Halberd of Double Dealing Character" & a bugged hotbar when loading back in to a multi-player game.

