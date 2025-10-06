Hello, due to a vulnerability in Unity, we are releasing this update to address the issue.



First of all, there's no need to panic. The problem was that if your computer was already infected and you were playing multiplayer titles or connected to a local network, certain malicious software could gain more privileges to attack your system.



Since Doors & Loot is a single-player game, it was never at any real risk, but it's always a good idea to follow security best practices.



Keep enjoying your adventure, now even safer.