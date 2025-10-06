 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20266116 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, due to a vulnerability in Unity, we are releasing this update to address the issue.

First of all, there's no need to panic. The problem was that if your computer was already infected and you were playing multiplayer titles or connected to a local network, certain malicious software could gain more privileges to attack your system.

Since Doors & Loot is a single-player game, it was never at any real risk, but it's always a good idea to follow security best practices.

Keep enjoying your adventure, now even safer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2456161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link