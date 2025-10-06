Hey there,

Due to a vulnerability in Unity, we’re releasing this update to fix the issue.



First of all, no need to panic. The problem was that if your computer was already infected and you were playing multiplayer games or on a local network, some malicious software could gain extra privileges to attack your system.



Luckily, there aren’t that many of you playing (at the time of writing this), and our game was designed to be played with friends, so unless your buddy’s a bit of a jerk, you weren’t really at risk. Still, it never hurts to follow basic security advice.



Keep enjoying your raids, now a bit more secure!