Hello everyone! Today’s update fixes two minor issues:
1. Missing “Clear” indicator on the character selection screen
2. Abnormal recording of spell card capture data
As a side note, today is the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across many East Asian cultures. We wish you a wonderful and fulfilling day!
*Our soundtrack is now available on the store page. You can purchase it directly, but we highly recommend the Bundle for the best discount.
October 6, 2025 — Mid-Autumn Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
