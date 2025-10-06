 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20265975 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! Today’s update fixes two minor issues:
1. Missing “Clear” indicator on the character selection screen
2. Abnormal recording of spell card capture data

As a side note, today is the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated across many East Asian cultures. We wish you a wonderful and fulfilling day!

*Our soundtrack is now available on the store page. You can purchase it directly, but we highly recommend the Bundle for the best discount.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link