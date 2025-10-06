Version 0.3.7 Patch NotesI have finally released a new patch focused on stability, performance, and key gameplay fixes. I didn't want to release the update with literally no new additions yet, but Unity has forced my hand. So this update (0.3.7) mainly focuses on optimizations, bug fixes, and stability. If you aren't familiar with the recent Unity security vulnerability, you can read more about it here -> https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
System and StabilitySettings System Overhaul: The entire settings system has been rebuilt.
Fixed improper settings saving.
Points System: Overhauled the backend for improved reliability.
Security: Applied a new Unity security patch.
Build Optimization: Removed Steam functionality from non-Steam game builds.
Gameplay and WeaponsQuick Melee: The default quick melee is now the Tactical Knife instead of the Bowie Knife.
Mystery Box: Fixed an issue causing Mystery Box guns to move to the wrong position.
Dragunov: Fixed broken reload animations.
BAR M1918A2: Fixed incorrect casing spawns when firing.
Display and UIUltrawide Support: Added the first pass of ultrawide monitor support.
Loading: Added more loading screen tips.
Integration: Integrated Steam Username support.
Changed files in this update