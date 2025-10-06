 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20265920 Edited 6 October 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.7 Patch Notes

I have finally released a new patch focused on stability, performance, and key gameplay fixes. I didn't want to release the update with literally no new additions yet, but Unity has forced my hand. So this update (0.3.7) mainly focuses on optimizations, bug fixes, and stability. If you aren't familiar with the recent Unity security vulnerability, you can read more about it here -> https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

System and Stability

Settings System Overhaul: The entire settings system has been rebuilt.

Fixed improper settings saving.

Points System: Overhauled the backend for improved reliability.

Security: Applied a new Unity security patch.

Build Optimization: Removed Steam functionality from non-Steam game builds.

Gameplay and Weapons

Quick Melee: The default quick melee is now the Tactical Knife instead of the Bowie Knife.

Mystery Box: Fixed an issue causing Mystery Box guns to move to the wrong position.

Dragunov: Fixed broken reload animations.

BAR M1918A2: Fixed incorrect casing spawns when firing.

Display and UI

Ultrawide Support: Added the first pass of ultrawide monitor support.

Loading: Added more loading screen tips.

Integration: Integrated Steam Username support.

Balance

Hellhounds: Hellhounds are now slightly slower.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2425431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link