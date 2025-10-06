 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265913 Edited 6 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there engineers!

Boolean is made using Unity, originally a Unity 2017 version. Last week, Unity informed its users of a security issue with many Unity versions, and urged us to update any games using those versions. Boolean was one of those affected games.

You can read more about the security issue here.

I have now updated Boolean to a newer, patched LTS (long time support) version.

I also changed the Display Option "Fullscreen" to be Windowed Fullscreen, because the newer Unity version included this feature.

I tested the game briefly and everything seemed to work. But in case I missed something, be sure to make a post or send me a message.

Happy building!

-Sindrex

Changed files in this update

