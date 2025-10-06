 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20265895 Edited 6 October 2025 – 09:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Growtopians,

The Spooky Season is upon us! See what October has in store:

- The Royal Grow Pass and Subscriber Item!
- The ever returning Voucher Dayz!
- Greet the new Wonders in Growtopia!
- There is a new Boss in town!
- Trick or treat! Halloween is near!
- Bug fixes & optimizations.

Stay safe & play loads fellow Growtopians!

- The Growtopia Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 866021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link