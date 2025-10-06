 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265871 Edited 6 October 2025 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fuse hitbox and image size increased to make it easier to find.
  • Save slots increased from 9 to 12.
  • Fixed reload character walking off screen in office area
  • Laundry Magnet should always be visible now.
  • Stopped Es walking trigger in later acts to prevent her from air walking.
  • Audio Source added to Gale outside park entrance

