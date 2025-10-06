- Fuse hitbox and image size increased to make it easier to find.
- Save slots increased from 9 to 12.
- Fixed reload character walking off screen in office area
- Laundry Magnet should always be visible now.
- Stopped Es walking trigger in later acts to prevent her from air walking.
- Audio Source added to Gale outside park entrance
Patch Notes for Version 1.2.251006
