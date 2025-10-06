 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025 Build 20265788 Edited 6 October 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following improvements have been implemented in the game:

  • New Menu: The visual design has been enhanced for a more modern and appealing experience.

  • Difficulty Adjustment: Additional checkpoints have been added to several levels to make progression more balanced and slightly reduce overall difficulty.

  • New Sound Effects: The death sound effect has been updated to provide a better atmosphere.

  • Bug Fixes: Various issues that affected the gameplay experience have been resolved.

