Hi all,
Fixed a few more bugs that had been reported in the discussion forums.
Bugfixes/Changes:
Fixed issue in which animated sprites would not appear in-game until the game timer was started and units started performing assigned actions.
Increased audio channels to reduce audio tearing when attacking with many units.
Fixed issue in which units would retain their "Seen by Enemy" status even when withdrawn to the rear.
Fixed bug in which units were not regaining Readiness when rotated to the rear.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update