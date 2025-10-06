 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265777 Edited 6 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Fixed a few more bugs that had been reported in the discussion forums.

Bugfixes/Changes:

  • Fixed issue in which animated sprites would not appear in-game until the game timer was started and units started performing assigned actions.

  • Increased audio channels to reduce audio tearing when attacking with many units.

  • Fixed issue in which units would retain their "Seen by Enemy" status even when withdrawn to the rear.

  • Fixed bug in which units were not regaining Readiness when rotated to the rear.

Thanks for playing!

