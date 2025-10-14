 Skip to content
14 October 2025 Build 20265736 Edited 14 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧟 Hero Academy: Zombies Is Now Open! 🎓🧠

Get ready to train the heroes of tomorrow — because the Hero Academy: Zombies is open for class! This time, it’s all about hard training and creepy rewards!

📅 October 14 – October 20, 2025

🏫 Manage your Hero Academy and train promising new heroes

🎁 Earn spooky rewards from the Season of Zombies

🧥 Unlock the Hero Set of the Zombie Hunter and the Hero Set of the Zombie Runner

🐾 Get the sidekicks “Z0M-807” and “Hubert” — both packed with special abilities to defeat your opponents!

Sharpen your skills and build the next generation — with a zombie twist! 🧟‍♂️🎯

#HeroZero #HeroAcademyZombies #SeasonOfZombies #Z0M807 #HubertTheUndead #ZombieHunterSet #ZombieRunner #TrainTheNextHero

