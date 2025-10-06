 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265716 Edited 6 October 2025 – 06:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

•Ashes of Greed mission didn't have the Gladiator battles, this has been fixed.

•Game didn't send you to meet the Queen after failing missions, this has been fixed.

•Vanishing Tides mission had you fight wrong boss, this has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

