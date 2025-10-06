- Upgraded engine to Unity 6.2

- Optimized battle performance and visuals

- Updated battle portrait sprites

- Potions given to a dwarf will now be listed in its History

- 'Potion of Growth' can now me used multiple times to override growth stat imprints

- Fixed an issue where 'Deliverance' Ultimate description was not displayed correctly

- Fixed an issue with the 'Inheritance' Rune and Rune Circle Loadouts

- Fixed a rare issue where the inventory could stop working if it got overfilled

- Fixed a bug when a consumable potion could not be given to a dwarf