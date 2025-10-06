- Upgraded engine to Unity 6.2
- Optimized battle performance and visuals
- Updated battle portrait sprites
- Potions given to a dwarf will now be listed in its History
- 'Potion of Growth' can now me used multiple times to override growth stat imprints
- Fixed an issue where 'Deliverance' Ultimate description was not displayed correctly
- Fixed an issue with the 'Inheritance' Rune and Rune Circle Loadouts
- Fixed a rare issue where the inventory could stop working if it got overfilled
- Fixed a bug when a consumable potion could not be given to a dwarf
Update v1.21.15
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update