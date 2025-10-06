 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20265709 Edited 6 October 2025 – 06:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Upgraded engine to Unity 6.2
- Optimized battle performance and visuals
- Updated battle portrait sprites
- Potions given to a dwarf will now be listed in its History
- 'Potion of Growth' can now me used multiple times to override growth stat imprints
- Fixed an issue where 'Deliverance' Ultimate description was not displayed correctly
- Fixed an issue with the 'Inheritance' Rune and Rune Circle Loadouts
- Fixed a rare issue where the inventory could stop working if it got overfilled
- Fixed a bug when a consumable potion could not be given to a dwarf

Changed files in this update

Depot 2485551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link