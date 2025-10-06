 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265692
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where new save players defaulted to using the old community start.
  • Fixed incorrect descriptions regarding villager housing capacity in all language configurations.
  • Fixed a bug in the manual where arranging villager rest did not affect villagers working in the community.
  • Fixed a bug in the manual where villager information did not correctly display work status.
  • Fixed a bug where when switching community work and assigning villagers, the replaced villager's work status would not reset.
  • Fixed a bug where when moving the housing of villagers with special talents, the new buffs would not take effect correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where when switching the villager assignment status of community work buildings, the building animations did not update in real time.
  • Fixed an issue where there could be empty, villager-less houses that could not be removed.
  • Fixed a bug with the manual dismiss button functionality.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause status effects obtained by a villager to be abnormally copied to all villagers.
  • Fixed a display bug in the villager settlement panel.

Changed files in this update

