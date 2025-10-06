 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20265599 Edited 6 October 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is mainly just a sanity patch to fix the game up for the future! But there is still a tabled something something patch wayyy later. As to not simply be a internal patch I figured I'd just knock out a few of the easier tasks in this one instead!

- Fixed collisions and hitboxing in the alternate map layout for Skyhook
- Fixed Smacky's Wall's health being inconsistent when it came to splash damage. No longer will they take up to 5x damage from things like Mauls or Onagers at times. Should make him feel a lot stronger!
- Adjusted the connecting lines in the Overworld to be much more obvious... Like much much more obvious.
- Added a gradient to the back of MANY UI elements to help better contrast them with the background!
- Added thicker outlines to some of the text that don't have general contrast
- Adjusted some of the scrolling speeds in the game for various menus
- Patched the game in accordance to Unity's forewarnings

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2392281
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2392283
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2392284
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link