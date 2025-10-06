This is mainly just a sanity patch to fix the game up for the future! But there is still a tabled something something patch wayyy later. As to not simply be a internal patch I figured I'd just knock out a few of the easier tasks in this one instead!



- Fixed collisions and hitboxing in the alternate map layout for Skyhook

- Fixed Smacky's Wall's health being inconsistent when it came to splash damage. No longer will they take up to 5x damage from things like Mauls or Onagers at times. Should make him feel a lot stronger!

- Adjusted the connecting lines in the Overworld to be much more obvious... Like much much more obvious.

- Added a gradient to the back of MANY UI elements to help better contrast them with the background!

- Added thicker outlines to some of the text that don't have general contrast

- Adjusted some of the scrolling speeds in the game for various menus

- Patched the game in accordance to Unity's forewarnings