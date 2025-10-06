 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265575 Edited 6 October 2025 – 07:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Jumpfall is changing and we have modernized the achievement system. We have already fixed the second achievement. We have updated the Unity engine from 6.1 to 6.2, and we have added a beta for Linux users. Use the password tuxslinuxtest if you have Linux to try it out, though understand that we are just testing to see if it will be worth it. We fixed many bugs and have added Vulkan APIs; we don't know how we will activate them, but the APIs are included. We are already setting up the workshop; we are just fixing some dependencies, and soon you will be able to use more resolutions in the custom skins.

Changed files in this update

