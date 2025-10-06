 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265204 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
More bug fixes! As more people play the game, more edge cases are found, which is awesome! It's also not awesome when these bugs negatively impact your experience. The best way to say sorry is to keep trying to fix things.

Changes

While the previous release fixed pumpkins taking progressively longer to grow after you shoveled them, that fix only fixed new pumpkins after the shovel cleared the bugged ones. With this release, loading your save file will now correct any pumpkins that have ridiculous load times and force them back to the maximum, reasonable value. This should help to clean up any residual effects of that bug.

Fixed some edge cases around certain achievements not popping when they should have been. My hope is that no one was impacted by this since the achievements are quite specific.

Thank You

Thank you for your communication, patience, and understanding as I polish the last few pieces of this game. Having people reach out, share feedback, and report issues is such an awesome experience and I appreciate all of you.

Thank you,
Nick

