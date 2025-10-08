For the detailed list of changes implemented with Beek: Familiar Spirit - Remastered v2.2, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
Game Changes
- You no longer have to type out previously picked responses under most circumstances. (After achieving any ‘good’ ending)
Game Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing the achievement, “Bad Luck”, from unlocking under certain circumstances.
- Fixed achievement translations on the Steam client. (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, French, German)
- Fixed issues with devices set to unsupported languages.
- Included recent Unity engine security updates.
Changed files in this update