8 October 2025 Build 20265155 Edited 8 October 2025 – 00:26:44 UTC by Wendy Share
A new update to Beek is here! This update includes small gameplay tweaks, and some minor bugfixes.

For the detailed list of changes implemented with Beek: Familiar Spirit - Remastered v2.2, please read on below.

- From the team at Studio Klondike

Game Changes

  • You no longer have to type out previously picked responses under most circumstances. (After achieving any ‘good’ ending)


Game Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing the achievement, “Bad Luck”, from unlocking under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed achievement translations on the Steam client. (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, French, German)
  • Fixed issues with devices set to unsupported languages.
  • Included recent Unity engine security updates.

