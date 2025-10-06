Bugfix
- The audio from the Dragon-fire skill now respects the effects volume setting
- Fixed "off by 1 index" bug when getting a hunting task
- Removed the dialogue for Contuff npc in Wynnter Villager
- Removed the hunting requirement flag on the White Wolf
- Fixed special attacks bypassing the "learned mob mechanic" for hunting mobs
Feature
- None
Misc
- Remove the "Crafted/Loot" status on items entirely
Performance
- None
Polish
- Add "non-tradeable" to item tooltips
Changed files in this update