Bugfix

- The audio from the Dragon-fire skill now respects the effects volume setting

- Fixed "off by 1 index" bug when getting a hunting task

- Removed the dialogue for Contuff npc in Wynnter Villager

- Removed the hunting requirement flag on the White Wolf

- Fixed special attacks bypassing the "learned mob mechanic" for hunting mobs

Feature

- None

Misc

- Remove the "Crafted/Loot" status on items entirely

Performance

- None

Polish

- Add "non-tradeable" to item tooltips