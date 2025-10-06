 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20265140 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfix

- The audio from the Dragon-fire skill now respects the effects volume setting

- Fixed "off by 1 index" bug when getting a hunting task

- Removed the dialogue for Contuff npc in Wynnter Villager

- Removed the hunting requirement flag on the White Wolf

- Fixed special attacks bypassing the "learned mob mechanic" for hunting mobs

Feature

- None

Misc

- Remove the "Crafted/Loot" status on items entirely

Performance

- None

Polish

- Add "non-tradeable" to item tooltips

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2354571
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2354572
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link