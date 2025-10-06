 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265121
Update notes via Steam Community

Please note that the game is currently in the Playtest phase and may still contain bugs or imperfections. If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback in the Steam discussion forum.

This update includes the following changes:

  • 1. Deeply optimized multiple language versions.

  • 2. Fixed several issues that caused delays in achievement updates.

  • 3. Further improved the stability and performance of the ranking system.

Future updates may include item drops, tier rewards, and other systems—stay tuned...

