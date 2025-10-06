 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20265102 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This a small patch to fix a security issue in the version of the Unity game engine that Floor Plan 2 was made with.

We have no reason to believe Floor Plan 2 was targeted or exploited with this vulnerability. However, out of an abundance of caution following Unity's announcement and recommendations, we took immediate steps to patch and keep the game safe for all players in the future.

Additionally, this patch should fix a crash bug that could happen on some system configurations while standing in the hallway after the end of the Backside Story elevator. If you experience any problems with this patch, please let us know in the comments below.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Floor Plan 2 Content Depot 1534851
  • Loading history…
