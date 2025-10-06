A small update this time.
New Percentile Scoring System:
Per user request, the online Leaderboards screen now features a "Percentile Scoring" system that shows you what percentile you've scored in compared to your peers, in addition to the usual ranking system. The closer your score is to 99, the better!
Minor Changes:
The Dichotic Listening Test has been changed so that the voices speak in your left and right ears simultaneously, as opposed to the previous system whereby they alternated instead.
The "Pause" button now has binding options for gamepads and joysticks. To prevent soft-locking, the Keyboard "Pause" button is still permanently locked to the "ESCAPE" key, but the new binding options for the gamepads and joysticks are unrestricted,
Major Unity Vulnerability Patched:
Three days ago, Unity (the game engine TBAS Study Pro is built with) released a notification that ALL old versions of Unity spanning back for several years were compromised by way of a discovered software vulnerability. This update features the most recent version of Unity which does NOT have that vulnerability. For your safety, please ensure that you download and use only this version or later of TBAS Study Pro (and for that matter, avoid running any Unity-based software that hasn't been updated yet to address this issue!)
Changed files in this update