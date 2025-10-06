Three days ago, Unity (the game engine TBAS Study Pro is built with) released a notification that ALL old versions of Unity spanning back for several years were compromised by way of a discovered software vulnerability. This update features the most recent version of Unity which does NOT have that vulnerability. For your safety, please ensure that you download and use only this version or later of TBAS Study Pro (and for that matter, avoid running any Unity-based software that hasn't been updated yet to address this issue!)