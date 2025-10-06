 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264905 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A sequel to last weeks update. Got some more polish to feedback. Enjoy!

Minor Changes

-Added preview to value changes on the zoom card.

-updated header on tutorial selection screen

Fixes

-fixed non-Heavy cards gain orange AOE highlight when playing Heavy cards
-fixed Waterfall not working

-fixed Waterfall being greyed out like a passive card

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!

