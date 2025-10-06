 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264876
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity has released a warning of a security problem that could allow 3rd parties to use games that were built with previous versions of Unity. This release was built with an updated version that fixes the problem.

Changed files in this update

Anivenge Content Depot 1781581
