6 October 2025 Build 20264853
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded Unity from 2021.3.16f1 to 2021.3.45f2 to address Unity security vulnerability

Changed files in this update

Windows Gatlin' Windows Depot 783431
macOS Shared Install Gatlin' Mac Depot 783432
Linux Shared Install Gatlin' Linux Depot 783433
