6 October 2025 Build 20264768 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Unity Version in order to patch a security vulnerability present in the version used previously.

This security vulnerability allows for local code execution and access to sensitive information based on program privilege level. It's highly recommended to update the game immediately to fix this issue. You can learn more about the issue here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Other than that, a few typos were fixed, and that's about it.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2322321
Windows macOS English Depot 2322322
