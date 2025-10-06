Updated Unity Version in order to patch a security vulnerability present in the version used previously.
This security vulnerability allows for local code execution and access to sensitive information based on program privilege level. It's highly recommended to update the game immediately to fix this issue. You can learn more about the issue here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Other than that, a few typos were fixed, and that's about it.
Update V2.4.5 - Unity Security Patch
