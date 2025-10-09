This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!





◆ Update 18.50572 ◆

Japanese God Portrait Updates Many Japanese Major and Minor God Portraits have received minor tweaks to improve their quality!



We are also pleased to announce that an alternate ‘Shrine Maiden’ version of the Ame-no-Uzume Minor God Portrait is available to all players who own the Heavenly Spear DLC! The version that was present for launch remains the default appearance.





Reminder that you can use the Change Portrait button in either the Compendium or the God Picker to change Major and Minor God Portraits to your preferred appearance.





Where to change in the Compendium Where to change in the God Picker



Keyboard and Mouse Minimap Update You can now choose to cycle between three size states for the Minimap while playing with a Keyboard and Mouse, instead of the previous two states. The choice to enlarge the map bigger and better than before will give you more control to view it in your preferred way.



You can modify the size of the Minimap by using the Magnifying Glass icon in the bottom right of the Minimap. This button will toggle between the three different sizes.







You can modify the maximum size by adjusting the new “Max Minimap Scale” setting, located in the UI options. You can choose between a range of 120% and 200% scale. The default scale is set to 150%.





Max Minimap Scale Settings



The example below shows what this looks like when the Max Minimap Scale is set to 200%.





Default Size Medium Size Large Size

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!





Welcome heroes to a very exciting update for! In this release we have a new alternate portrait for Ame-no-Uzume, a mini-map size update for KBM users, matchmaking improvements, minor balance changes, and bug fixes, and of biggest note – updated Mod functionality to match the release of. So, get a sneak peek at the notes before jumping in game!Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to makea success thus far!—TheTeam