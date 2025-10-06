- Decals are now capped at 30
- Fixed an issue with a random event trying to load a non-existent scene
- Added local respawn points in Redruin Resevoir
- Added a little hint in Redruin Resevoir
Patch Notes - Build 251004_01
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4068741
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update