6 October 2025 Build 20264683 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Decals are now capped at 30
  • Fixed an issue with a random event trying to load a non-existent scene
  • Added local respawn points in Redruin Resevoir
  • Added a little hint in Redruin Resevoir

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4068741
