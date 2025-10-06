 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264661 Edited 6 October 2025 – 03:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Minor UX improvements on a few screens in the Editor.
  • Fixing a resize behavior that helped other users with unusual off-screen placement, but caused maximized windows to shrink for others.

