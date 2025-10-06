 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20264614 Edited 6 October 2025 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed some of the bugs found in the game and adjusted the balance of some playable characters.

・Axis: The mitigation effect of the passive skill "Venom Resistance" has been changed from 40% to 80%.
・Yury: The passive skill "Slow Resistance" has been changed to "Slow Immunity".
・Selene: The passive skill "Shield Breaker" has been removed, and "Acid Immunity" has been added.

・Fixed an English localization issue in some scenes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3342091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link