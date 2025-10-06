Fixed some of the bugs found in the game and adjusted the balance of some playable characters.
・Axis: The mitigation effect of the passive skill "Venom Resistance" has been changed from 40% to 80%.
・Yury: The passive skill "Slow Resistance" has been changed to "Slow Immunity".
・Selene: The passive skill "Shield Breaker" has been removed, and "Acid Immunity" has been added.
・Fixed an English localization issue in some scenes.
Patch note Ver.0.2.7
