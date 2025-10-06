 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264589 Edited 6 October 2025 – 08:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To our valued Cherry VX clients,

We've done a quick update to fix the security vulnerability flaw found in all games made using Unity. Please update ASAP for the the fix to take effect.

Now go back to having fun in the suite!

POLYBAY TEAM

Changed files in this update

Windows Cherry VX Content Depot 1323621
