To our valued Cherry VX clients,
We've done a quick update to fix the security vulnerability flaw found in all games made using Unity. Please update ASAP for the the fix to take effect.
Now go back to having fun in the suite!
POLYBAY TEAM
Unity Security Vulnerability Update
