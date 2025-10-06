 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20264522
Update notes via Steam Community

QoL Changes:

-Fixed minor annoyances that the click-drag green rectangle would appear after leaving dialogue or a store.

-NPCs that join won't be stuck/frozen, and also now can be controlled by the player, regarding their movement.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
