Hi everyone!





Here's another update that is both small and HUGE. And it took a bit longer than expected.



Version 1.0.00581



The main purpose of this update the game from Unreal 5.5 to Unreal 5.6 for two reasons:



1- A new Google requirement (16kb page size) must be applied to all Android apps before November 1st.

2- There is a major issue with 3D UI widgets on iOS devices in UE5.5 that UE5.6 fixes.



The update to UE5.6 brought its fair share of complications.. The Text 3D input plugin crashes the game and engine modifications corrupted a few files in the project. But fear not! We pushed through and were able to complete the migration successfully this morning!



Outside of this engine update, this new version fixes a few important bugs. Here are the fixes:



- FIXED: Transcension menu button showing the wrong page

- FIXED: 'Go back to earth' button conditions to be visible were incorrect and could cause wrong game states

- FIXED: UI was sometimes glitching in the realm maps





Finally, we are also working on a larger update (Update 1.1!) which will fix additional minor bugs and add a few quality of life and balancing features!



> Update 1.1 should be available on October 12 if everything goes well! More news soon :)





Cheers and thank you so much to everyone who has played LHEA so far, the feedback has been extremely positive and I am infinitely grateful for it.



Until next time,

Jo @ Soul Fuel Games