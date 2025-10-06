Additions:

-The UI can now be scaled down in the Game Settings for both the normal game and the tutorial!

-The province UI now shows the total number of units you have in your army. Some stuff has been moved around for clearer interpretation.

-Added a Day counter in the Battle Map UI system at the bottom. Now you can tell when it's getting close to 30 days. (This is important because if 30 days is up then the battle is lost!)

-Cavalry units now have double movement points, they can go really far... really fast! This makes them not only fun to play but worth they gold they cost. Check them out!



Fixes:

-Rewarding generals only cost 50 gold at a time and now the tool tip reflects that.

-The button to add First Aid on your invasions has now been changed to 25 units per click as opposed to 50. This was a minor change but requested.

-Clouds have been edit to spawn less often and in fewer numbers. Some game object clean up has also been added in the background.

-When using the Move supplies or generals button when you only have 1 province, it used up a generals turn. This has now been fixed and will not use up a generals action point.

-Fixed an issue where the camera would be locked after pushing the "Approve" button when you try to assign units to general's.