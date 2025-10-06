+New Feature: Daughter Auto Shopping

+New Feature: Vitality Bank

--Starting in the middle of year 1 (at the beginning of summer) you will gain a new menu option in the Shop Menu for stream line shopping of budget items. This option will list a fixed number of items based on the item availability of the Super Market.(mostly) Within this selection, a few will be selected based on what you need for that week. That is, it will select the total numbers of items to buy based on the number of empty budget slots and budget items with 1 shelf life remaining.--You can freely change the selection of items or just reroll the entire selection as you see fit. Once you find items you like, just simply click Buy Items and everything will be purchased into your inventory.-Since I didn't just want this to be a replacement for the Super Market menu, I added the ability to use Vitality to gain a pretty large discount on the items you buy.--Also, I added 3 options to choose from to control the selection of items. Cheap, Best or Any. Cheap mainly list only the cheapest items from the Super Market. Any will list most of the items from the Super Market as well as some Rare variations. Best will gradually list all of the items, mostly Rare and up.--The goal for this new system is to speed up the week to week shopping and assist the player with budget managing.This system, along with the Auto Equip from the last update, should make the weekly budget process much faster.--With the addition of the feature above, Vitality has become a pretty valuable commodity. But it's actually pretty difficult to get it when you need it. So I came up with a solution that should maximize your vitality throughout the game.--Vitality Bank is a storage for all your excess Vitality. To start, any Vitality you don't use at the end of the week is stored in the Bank. Any source of Vitality you gain after maxing out your Vitality is stored in the Bank. That's Vitality from exploring, battling, using items or using the Infirmary, Church or door to door services.--To access this bank, all you have to do is navigate to the Budget Menu and click Take from the Vitality Bank Menu. This will fully recover your Vitality in an instant.--Lastly, Praying, Check up, or Walking Around the City will now increase Vitality along with it's other benefits.+Added New Dialogue Event: Rose Vitality Explanation - In the Parcel Farmland map of the zone Green Hills, I've added a new quest event between Rose and the daughter that explains Vitality. Normally, I'd hide this event for people who've already passed this point in the game, but this time I've done something different. You are free to check out the event without any issues to continuity.-Updated the build version of the Unity game engine to version 2019.41. (vulnerability fix)-Corrected various dialogue issues.