Hello everyone!

Swamp Keeper has finally launched on Steam!

🚩Become a small lizard swamp keeper and defend the swamp with your bow against the invading army of Ho.

🏹Assemble your own arrows and choose your skills to fight your enemies.

🛠️Obtain various tools to enhance your arrows and defeat stronger foes.

⚔️Pierce through enemy lines, defeat their commanders, and drive them out!

🔥Once you’ve conquered all enemies, challenge your limits by overcoming every trial within the Well of Trials.

If you have any feedback or thoughts about the game, please share them on the Steam Community!

We hope you enjoy playing the game!

Thank you!

— Maetdol Games