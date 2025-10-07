Hello, friends! This is a quick update!
Recently there was a security issue related to Unity's game engine world wide, for this reason we have updated the game to a new version that is free from this problem. We will be doing this update with the rest of our games as well to ensure no issues occur!
Game Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
