6 October 2025 Build 20264219 Edited 6 October 2025 – 01:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Sin AZ combo trials
  • Do not allow non-chained normal attacks when holding any up direction; will jump instead [previously, occurred notably when it's a buffered input]
  • Fix jab chains (e.g. 2L from AZ, Spiros, etc.) not being working when delaying them
  • Cortex Gem Function less startup (22f/22f from 24f/39f for grounded/air versions) to gain Super meter

