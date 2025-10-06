- Sin AZ combo trials
- Do not allow non-chained normal attacks when holding any up direction; will jump instead [previously, occurred notably when it's a buffered input]
- Fix jab chains (e.g. 2L from AZ, Spiros, etc.) not being working when delaying them
- Cortex Gem Function less startup (22f/22f from 24f/39f for grounded/air versions) to gain Super meter
October 5, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update