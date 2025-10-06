This month's update is a little different than usual. You may have noticed we've launched a free demo version onto itch as well as the first ever android versions of our games. This took up a lot of the allotted time for development of new story content for the game, so instead we've implemented a long promised feature into the game, where Robie give the player instructions for how to use their toys. This is a feature that will not be present in the free demo. This will play similarly to Shackles of Ellswyn where you can configure it freely, but Sleeve Shock will have some unique differences that you'll enjoy exploring in the game!

Also, because of the android release, we had to remove and rebuild the infamous fish minigame. So now the new version more closely aligns with the original tutorial, where you're picking out the buttons, and have pauses when there's a "/", and trying to hit the sequence correctly. Whilst I liked the idea of making the pincrack minigames creep in complexity, I think players are less interested in that, and just want to move on with the story.