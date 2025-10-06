 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty® Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20264159 Edited 6 October 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This month's update is a little different than usual. You may have noticed we've launched a free demo version onto itch as well as the first ever android versions of our games. This took up a lot of the allotted time for development of new story content for the game, so instead we've implemented a long promised feature into the game, where Robie give the player instructions for how to use their toys. This is a feature that will not be present in the free demo. This will play similarly to Shackles of Ellswyn where you can configure it freely, but Sleeve Shock will have some unique differences that you'll enjoy exploring in the game!

Also, because of the android release, we had to remove and rebuild the infamous fish minigame. So now the new version more closely aligns with the original tutorial, where you're picking out the buttons, and have pauses when there's a "/", and trying to hit the sequence correctly. Whilst I liked the idea of making the pincrack minigames creep in complexity, I think players are less interested in that, and just want to move on with the story.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2499701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link